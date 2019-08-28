Pursuit on U.S. 93 Bypass Ends in Two Arrests

A vehicle fled from an attempted traffic stop on the U.S. Highway 93 Bypass Tuesday morning in Kalispell, setting off a pursuit that ended with several damaged vehicles and two people in custody.

Officers from the Kalispell Police Department were dispatched to the area of U.S. 93 and Foys Lake Road around 10 a.m. on Aug. 27 to respond to a reckless vehicle, a department press release stated. The suspect vehicle was located a short time later and did not yield to officers. Flathead Sheriff’s Office deputies and KPD officers pursued the vehicle and stop strips were successfully deployed, but the vehicle continued to flee. Officers eventually used at Pursuit Intervention Technique (P.I.T.) maneuver and stopped the vehicle. No injuries were reported but several vehicles were damaged during the incident.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, James McAlpine, was arrested for felony criminal endangerment, and a passenger, Julia Stinson, is being held on an outstanding felony warrant for bail jumping. Both are being held at the Flathead County Jail.

The Montana Highway Patrol has investigated the incident and the Kalispell Police Department’s own investigation is ongoing.