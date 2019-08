When: Friday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m.

Where: Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell

More info: stateparks.mt.gov/lone-pine/

Hosted by the Big Sky Astronomy Club, the night will start with an interpretive talk at the Lone Pine Visitor Center, followed by stargazing and telescope viewing to explore the expansiveness of space. Attendees should bring warm clothes and camp chairs. The event is free but space is limited. Call (406) 755-2706 to register.