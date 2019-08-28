The Neighbors Upstairs

2:17 a.m. Two men were walking down the road arguing.

2:22 a.m. A man was stuffing things down his pants.

9:14 a.m. A baby was delivered inside a car.

9:24 a.m. Someone reported finding a dead deer in their yard.

10:23 a.m. Someone called 911 because their neighbor threatened to murder all of their animals.

11:20 a.m. A man parked his car, got out and started throwing things out of his trunk.

12:50 p.m. A man with a head injury was drinking.

1:18 p.m. A man sped through town, pulled into a parking lot and got into a fight with someone.

2 p.m. A Kalispell man was having problems with his “soon-to-be-ex-wife.”

2:01 p.m. A Kalispell man said someone went through his pickup truck the previous night.

2:07 p.m. Someone reported seeing a hungry dog.

2:46 p.m. Two men jumped into a moving van and peeled out of a parking lot. Someone thought that was pretty suspicious.

3:11 p.m. Someone reported seeing a puppy in a locked car.

4:11 p.m. Some people were screaming at each other at a Kalispell apartment.

4:39 p.m. Two cars ran into each other.

5:01 p.m. A Kalispell man found something that he believes are drugs and wanted to turn them in.

5:09 p.m. An old husky was standing in the middle of the road and causing traffic problems.

6:05 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because his ex was not answering his phone calls.

6:15 p.m. Someone pocket dialed 911 while enjoying a backyard barbecue.

7:03 p.m. Someone biked up to a Kalispell home, knocked on the door and asked for money. The man who answered the door thought that was pretty weird and dialed 911.

7:46 p.m. Someone pocket dialed 911.

7:59 p.m. A man was shooting his gun near the boat launch.

8:05 p.m. Some men were hanging out by an area dumpster.

9:47 p.m. Someone called 911 because they heard a disturbance in the apartment above them. They specifically said they heard someone scream “Don’t you dare!” and people running around barefoot. It’s unclear how the caller knows the people upstairs are barefoot.

9:53 p.m. Someone was blasting loud music.

9:32 p.m. Someone shot a Kalispell house with a paintball gun.

10:03 p.m. Someone called 911 to report that they heard some gunshots but no one else heard them.

11:34 p.m. A woman was stumbling around a lobby and slurring her words.