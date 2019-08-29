Rolling Argument

3:04 a.m. A drunk guy was trying to kick down a door.

8:18 a.m. Someone heard what they thought was an explosion. It was not.

9:14 a.m. A motorhome driving through Kalispell was “full of people arguing.”

10:46 a.m. Someone’s Facebook got hacked.

11:41 a.m. A child playing with a phone dialed 911.

12:40 p.m. A man that had been kicked out of a Kalispell establishment on several occasions was asked to leave again.

1:49 p.m. Someone came home to find an unreadable letter taped to their front door.

4:39 p.m. A Libby man said his sister was “drunk and belligerent.”

5:18 p.m. Some goats were standing in the street.

6:44 p.m. Some youths were vaping down at the city park.

10:11 p.m. A man pocket dialed 911.

10:16 p.m. A Libby man had locked his renter out.