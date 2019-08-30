Eastern Montana Wildfire Prompts Evacuations

BILLINGS — A fire burning in grass and shrubs northwest of Billings has led to the evacuation of about 15 residences near the community of Molt.

Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services Director K.C. Williams tells KULR-TV the fire that started Wednesday had burned just over 4 square miles (11 square kilometers) by mid-day Thursday. The size was reduced from earlier estimates due to better mapping.

Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman told The Billings Gazette that residents were watching the fire Wednesday evening when the wind changed direction, sending the flames toward homes and prompting the evacuations. No structures have been damaged and fire crews were protecting homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.