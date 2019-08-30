Flathead County’s School Immunization Rates on the Decline

The vaccination rate among Flathead County students is continuing to decline and public health officials are warning it is putting the community at risk.

According to the Flathead City-County Health Department, the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rate in local schools in 2018-2019 was 92.6 percent, down from 93.7 percent in 2017-2018 and 93.9 percent in 2016-2017. Officials say that a vaccination rate of at least 95 percent is needed to prevent the spread of disease and protect children and community members.

“Unfortunately, Flathead County rates are not meeting this mark, putting our community at an increased risk for vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks,” said Flathead County Health Officer Hillary Hanson.

A press release issued on Aug. 28,notes that the gathered statistics indicate Flathead County’s school-age population “is not sufficiently protected and thus, at risk for a measles outbreak.”

The vaccination rates among Flathead County kindergarteners are even lower officials say. For the 2018-2019 school year, 87.7 percent of students were effectively vaccinated, down from 91.3 percent the previous year.

Montana allows parents a religious exemption from getting their child vaccinated. The parent must fill out a form from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, have it notarized and then submit it to the school. The religious exemption is only good for one year.

If a measles case occurs within a school, children who are not vaccinated, including those with religious exceptions, are not allowed to attend school until the outbreak is over. Officials note that could means months of missed classes for students. It also notes that during an outbreak a “child would not be allowed to attend any other childcare setting or other events.”

“Our goal for the 2019-2020 school year is to see an MMR vaccination rate at or above 95 percent to ensure our community and school-age population are protected,” said Lisa Dennison, infectious disease supervisor.