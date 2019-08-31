MDT Prepares to Construct Shared Use Path Along U.S. 93 in North Kalispell

The Montana Department of Transportation and Sapphire Construction Services of Kalispell will begin construction of a 0.2-mile shared-use path along U.S. Highway 93 in North Kalispell on Sept. 9.

The path will be built adjacent to the Kalispell Youth Athletic Complex and will connect the pedestrian tunnel just north of Four Mile Drive (near the Flathead Valley Community College campus) with the Spring Prairie commercial development. Construction is expected to take about six weeks.

The trail will include 900 feet of ADA-compliant asphalt, as well as safety rails, according to MDT officials.

“The purpose of the project is to construct a shared-use path to provide non-motorized users a safe and convenient connection to various paths and sidewalks in the area,” MDT officials write in a press release about the project.

Officials have said the impact to traffic along U.S. Highway 93 during the project will be minimal, although there will be some minor shoulder closures and construction-related traffic in the area.