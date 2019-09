LIBBY – The Montana Highway Patrol says a 70-year-old Libby man has died after he was struck on the head by a falling tree while he was riding an all-terrain vehicle.

KECI-TV reports the incident occurred Sunday an Quartz Creek road near Libby. Authorities say someone was cutting trees nearby, and one struck the man when it fell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.