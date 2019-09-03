New Wildfire Burning Near Hot Springs

Firefighters are trying to douse a new fire on the Flathead Indian Reservation near Hot Springs.

The lightning-caused Welcome 1002 Fire was first reported on Monday and had burned almost 30 acres by Tuesday morning. The fire is about 2.5 miles southwest of Hot Springs and does not threaten any structures at this time.

At least 20 people were assigned to the fire, including some smokejumpers that were dispatched on Monday afternoon.

Warm temperatures were expected to persist until this weekend when cooler fall-like weather is expected to arrive across much of western Montana. East of the divide, a red flag warning has been issued for all of the Rocky Mountain Front, including the east side of Glacier National Park, for Wednesday evening.