12:26 a.m. A Libby man said he was bleeding and was about to pass out.

1:31 a.m. An injured deer was sitting in the road.

8:50 a.m. A Libby man called 911 because his neighbor’s cow destroyed his fence and neither the cow nor the neighbor will pay for the damage.

12:14 p.m. There was a sick cat.

8:59 p.m. A Libby man found drugs.

11:54 p.m. A Libby woman’s “soon-to-be ex-husband” refused to leave her alone.