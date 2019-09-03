Whitefish Man Dies in Glacier Park

A 64-year-old Whitefish man died of natural causes while visiting Glacier National Park on Monday.

According to the National Park Service, rangers responded to a 911 call for an unconscious man in a car west of Lake McDonald Lodge on the Going-to-the-Sun Road. Three Rivers Ambulance and the A.L.E.R.T. air ambulance also responded to the scene, briefly disrupting traffic on the Sun Road. Despite the efforts of first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the man.

Although the man died of natural causes, park officials issued a press release about the incident on Tuesday because of the impact to visitors and the number of people who witnessed the incident.