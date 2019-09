When: Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m.

Where: Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell

More info: nolimitsmonstertrucks.com

Presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts, the Motorsports Spectacular will feature a monster truck attempting a back flip; demolition derby races; flat-track motorcycle races; and much more. Adult tickets are $23.50 in advance and $27 at the gate. Kids tickets are $10.50 in advance and $15 at the gate.