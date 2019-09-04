Stolen Shower Curtain

1:32 a.m. A Libby resident was blasting their music so loud it nearly woke up the whole neighborhood.

9:58 a.m. A Libby dog was barking constantly.

1:23 p.m. A hotel owner wanted to leave a message with the local cold case unit. Apparently, he has some new information on the theft of a shower curtain a few years back.

1:51 p.m. Someone found some drugs and children’s clothing in a backpack.

2:25 p.m. Two men and a baby were hanging out in a local bar.

3:36 p.m. A man in a pickup truck was driving in the wrong lane. The reporting party stated that there was a cooler in the back of the truck.

6:11 p.m. A Libby woman was puppy sitting when she lost the dog. The dog was found at a nearby grocery store.

7:43 p.m. A couple of guys were enjoying a parking lot fire.

8:12 p.m. A Libby resident reported that her neighbor was standing in his front lawn firing his gun and screaming that he would fight anyone who tried to stop him. Law enforcement stopped him.