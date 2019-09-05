Columbia Falls Robbery Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

One of the three men connected to an armed robbery in Columbia Falls last month appeared in court on Sept. 5.

Conner Waggener pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery and assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court.

According to court records, Waggener robbed a man at gunpoint inside a car near a Columbia Falls pizza restaurant on Aug. 7. After taking cash and a backpack from the man, Waggener allegedly struck him with the barrel of the gun and pushed him out of the car.

Waggener, his brother Cody Waggener and an unidentified juvenile were all apprehended the following day. Cody Waggener has not been charged with a crime in district court as of Sept. 5.

If convicted, Conner Waggener could face up to 60 years in prison.