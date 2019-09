Morgan Boggs leaps off his horse at The Brash Rodeo at the Blue Moon Arena in Columbia Falls. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m.

Where: Blue Moon Arena in Columbia Falls

More info: glaciercountryrodeo.com

Experience western Montana’s longest-running series open rodeo. The events include bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, steer riding, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, calf roping and chute dogging. Advance tickets are $6 for children and $12 for adults. VIP seating is also available.