Windauer’s Scintillating Start Lifts Wildkats to 3-0

Senior Josie Windauer has potted 10 goals in the first three matches of the season, including a pair in a win over rival Whitefish, to put Columbia Falls on top of the Northern A soccer standings two weeks into the young season.

Windauer, who will play for the University of Montana next year, scored four times in each of the Wildkats’ first two matches, a 7-3 rout of Polson on Aug. 29 and a 6-1 blowout of Hamilton two days later. Windauer then found the back of the net twice in the first half as the Wildkats upended Whitefish, 4-3, on the road Sept. 3.

Columbia Falls (3-0-0, 2-0-0 Northern A) won a three-way tiebreaker to finish first in the Northern A last season, only to lose their opening-round match in the state tournament to eventual runner-up Laurel. A two-time all-state selection, Windauer scored 28 goals in 2018 and now has 59 in her varsity career.

The Wildkats and first-year coach Thomas Clark will play for the first time on their home field in their next match, Sept. 14 against Livingston.