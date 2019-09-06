Football Fight

5:03 a.m. A Kalispell man said he heard multiple gunshots outside his house but there was no evidence of a shooting.

5:54 a.m. Someone called 911 asking for help finding their dog.

7:43 a.m. Someone reported seeing a creepy old truck with a camper attached to it.

8:53 a.m. A park employee found a man sleeping in a public restroom.

9:58 a.m. A dog bit a human.

10:43 a.m. A Kalispell man threatened to fight the father of one of his son’s football teammates. He then suggested they resolve their conflict like men by having their two boys fight each other in the parking lot.

12:02 p.m. Someone got arrested at an area sandwich shop. It’s unclear if they were able to take their sammie with them to the slammer.

12:55 p.m. A Kalispell man smelled like meth.