Park High in Livingston Forfeits 2019 Football Season

LIVINGSTON — Park High School in Livingston is forfeiting its 2019 football season due to a lack of upperclassmen to play on the varsity squad.

The Livingston Enterprise reports the school is now looking to create a junior varsity schedule for the rest of the season. Park High had only four seniors out for football and had used some freshmen on the varsity team.

Coach Nick Coate said the decision was based on player safety.

Activities Director Regina Wood says the school also consulted with Missoula Hellgate, which forfeited a varsity season due to low numbers and returned with a healthier program.

Coate and Wood say the school needs a long-term vision to support the football program, including improving connections with the middle school football program and developing a youth football program.