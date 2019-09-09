East Glacier Park Man Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, Assault

A 19-year-old East Glacier Park man pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault three months after a single-vehicle crash killed one person in Glacier National Park.

Leo James Hagan appeared in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on Sept. 9. According to charging documents, Hagan was at the wheel of a car on June 11 when it crashed on Two Medicine Road. A 40-year-old passenger was killed and a second passenger was seriously injured. Authorities believe alcohol was involved. Hagan was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

If convicted, Hagan could face up to 18 years in prison and $500,000 in fines. He is set to stand trial in November.