Whitefish City Manager Resigns

Whitefish City Manager Adam Hammatt tendered his resignation Sept. 6, stepping down as the city’s top administrative officer after less than three years on the job.

Mayor John Muhlfeld announced Hammatt’s resignation in a press release but provided no additional details behind the decision.

“Mayor Muhlfeld, Whitefish City Council and city staff wish Mr. Hammatt success in his future endeavors and thank him for his dedicated service to advancing the goals of the city,” according to the press release.

Finance Director Dana Smith immediately took over as acting city manager, and the city will consider appointing her as interim city manager at its Sept. 16 Whitefish City Council meeting.

“Ms. Smith has a strong municipal and financial background and the City believes she is an excellent choice to serve in this interim role,” according to the release.

Hammatt, a Montana native born and raised in Great Falls, stepped into the role as Whitefish city manager in February 2017, taking the reins from Chuck Stearns, who served as the top administrative officer for eight years.

Prior to assuming the role in Whitefish, Hammatt worked for the Village of Kimberly, Wisconsin as the village administrator for four years. He holds a juris doctor degree, master of public administration and a bachelor of arts degree in political science and is an ICMA Credentialed Manager. Before his tenure in Kimberly, Hammatt worked as the village administrator for the Village of Suamico and as the city administrator for the City of Elroy.

Hammatt emerged as the top candidate for city manager after the city interviewed a list of five finalists for the second time since Stearns announced his retirement.

In September 2016, the council re-advertised the position after the top candidate declined the offer.