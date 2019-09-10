Football Friday: Glacier, Flathead Fall Short; C-Falls, Whitefish, Bigfork Rebound

Glacier dropped a nail-biter to an out-of-state opponent, Flathead sputtered for the second week in a row, and Whitefish, Columbia Falls and Bigfork all broke into the win column for the first time on Friday, Sept. 6.

The Wolfpack led Mt. Spokane (Washington) 20-17 at halftime but conceded 21 third-quarter points and lost 38-35. Despite the loss, Glacier (1-1) had a second straight impressive offensive showing behind junior quarterback J.T. Allen and breakout sophomore running back Jake Rendina. Allen threw for 262 yards against Mt. Spokane and has tossed six touchdown passes in his first two varsity starts while Rendina has racked up 238 yards on the ground and rushed for three scores in a 47-6 win at Billings Skyview on Aug. 30.

Crosstown rival Flathead, meanwhile, has dropped its first two games by a combined 83-7 score one year after reaching the Class AA championship game. In a rematch of that title tilt on Sept. 6, Billings West rolled to a 48-7 win, holding the Braves to just 147 yards of total offense. Flathead was shut out 35-0 at home against Bozeman in week one.

In Class A, Whitefish and Columbia Falls both bounced back from opening-week losses in what appears to be a wide-open Northwest A conference. The Wildcats (1-1) had dominated the league for the last three seasons but were stunned at Polson in week one before getting back on track with a 37-6 win against Ronan on Sept. 6. Whitefish beat Polson 28-15 that same night, one week after getting shut out by Libby, the league’s only undefeated team.

Bigfork also found its first win of the season in week two, getting new coach Patrick Munson his first victory with the Vikings in a 12-6 triumph over Cut Bank. Conference rival Eureka is off to an impressive 2-0 start and hammered Townsend 49-14 on Sept. 6.