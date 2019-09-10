2:03 p.m. Someone in a small car was blasting music with the doors open.

2:13 p.m. An older motorhome was driving through Kalispell with parts falling off.

2:54 p.m. An old dog was running around Kalispell and no one could catch him.

3:09 p.m. Two cars have been sitting in a Kalispell parking lot for a week. The owner of the parking lot said just too long for cars to be parked there and decided to get law enforcement involved.

3:43 p.m. Someone was driving down the wrong side of the road.

4:02 p.m. A Kalispell man lost his driver’s license.

4:15 p.m. A shoplifter was caught in Kalispell.

4:34 p.m. A Kalispell man couldn’t find his daughter. Turns out she was studying at the library.

6:43 p.m. Someone stole a bike from outside a Kalispell store.

7:18 p.m. A Kalispell man’s neighbors were being “loud and foul.”

8:01 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he thought the local convenience store clerk was high. He said, “If an officer walks in there, he’ll know that they’re high.” An officer happened to be at the store and said the clerk was not high.