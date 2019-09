When: Friday, Sept. 13, at 3 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m.

Where: Centennial Farm in Kalispell

More info: flatheadcelticfestival.com

The Flathead Celtic Festival has moved to a new venue at Centennial Farm at 563 McMannamy Draw in Kalispell. The event will continue to feature the Highland Games; an entertainment tent with music and dancing; and a community tent with food and a beer garden. The festival is free, but a donation is requested for parking.