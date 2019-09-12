It Must Have Been Something You Ate

3:07 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that someone keeps rattling her doorknob.

3:47 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that his neighbors were being loud. He wanted to remain anonymous.

5:04 a.m. Someone was trying to break into a Kalispell home.

8:06 a.m. A dog was on the loose.

10:48 a.m. A man locked his keys in his car.

10:57 a.m. Someone at a local casino wasn’t feeling too good.

11:08 a.m. A man was being disorderly.

11:15 a.m. A man was driving through town with a gun.

11:59 a.m. A man said someone stole his credit card.

12:02 p.m. A man reported seeing something “disturbing” but he wouldn’t say what.

3:06 p.m. A clubhouse was broken into.

4:17 p.m. A man was standing along the side of a road. A caller was concerned he might run out into traffic.

4:21 p.m. A couple dogs in Kalispell were up to no good.

4:37 p.m. A Kalispell man was getting harassed at the local car wash.

4:54 p.m. A dog was barking.

8:41 p.m. A Kalispell woman heard a gunshot behind her house.

9:08 p.m. A man was driving like a jerk all over town.

9:16 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported that someone rang their doorbell and then ran off.

9:55 p.m. Someone pocket dialed 911.