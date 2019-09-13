Hey, Where Did This Bus Come From?

1:08 a.m. Some kids were having an alley party, much to the dismay of the people who live nearby.

2:02 a.m. A Kalispell resident woke up to find someone standing inside their bedroom.

2:43 a.m. Some suspicious activity was reported outside a Kalispell business. Turns out it was just someone trying to use the wifi from outside.

7:19 a.m. A Kalispell man wanted to let animal control know that he discovered why his dogs have been barking nonstop, much to the dismay of his neighbors. Turns out there is a skunk family living under his porch.

7:29 a.m. Someone was crashing a minivan into other vehicles.

7:37 a.m. A Kalispell man was upset because he paid someone for a new couch but never received the couch.

7:46 a.m. A cow was standing on the side of the road.

7:50 a.m. A Kalispell woman was upset to wake up and discover a school bus sitting on her property.

8:12 a.m. Another Kalispell resident woke up to discover an abandoned truck in their driveway.

8:30 a.m. Someone threw a rock through a car window overnight.

8:43 a.m. Two trashcans were knocked over.

8:50 a.m. Someone else was crashing another vehicle into some area fences.

9:10 a.m. A guy named Joel stole a phone.

9:49 a.m. A man said he gave a woman a ride to Hungry Horse and when she got out of the car she stole his license plate.

10:21 a.m. A Kalispell-area dog was barking for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

10:35 a.m. Jewelry was stolen in Coram.

10:56 a.m. A man had some questions about pellet gun laws.