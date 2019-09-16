Montana Native American Storyteller Awarded National Arts Fellowship

BILLINGS — A Montana Native American storyteller is expected to be honored as a National Heritage Fellow by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Billings Gazette reports traditional Crow storyteller Grant Bulltail is one of 10 people chosen by the NEA to receive a 2019 fellowship.

Bulltail is expected to be honored Wednesday in Washington, D.C., with the presentation of the fellowship, which includes a $25,000 award.

Bulltail says the award money will be put toward hiring an editor to work with him on a novel presenting a story of the Crow people.

He has previously shared his stories at state and national parks and places of significance to the Crow people.

Bulltail has also taught at Utah State University, which is building a collection of his work.

