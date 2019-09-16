Idaho Man Drowns in Flathead Lake in Northwestern Montana

POLSON — A 75-year-old man drowned in northwestern Montana while working on his boat on the west side of Flathead Lake near Rollins.

John Stoianoff was last seen performing some boat maintenance early Thursday afternoon. Someone called 911 at about 3:15 p.m. after spotting him at the bottom of the lake.

A Lake County deputy recovered his body from 12 to 15 feet (3.5 to 4.5 meters) of water. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Sheriff Don Bell says an autopsy determined Stoianoff died of accidental drowning.

Stoianoff had residences in Lewiston, Idaho and in Lake County, Montana.