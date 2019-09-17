Alcoholics Anonymous Symposium to be Held at FVCC

Flathead Valley Community College is hosting a symposium aimed at giving professionals — including counselors, first responders and others — the tools to help people seek treatment for alcoholism.

The event will be held at FVCC’s Arts and Technology Building on Monday, Sept. 23 at 9:30 a.m.

The event will feature two Alcoholics Anonymous Class A trustee service board members. Alcoholics Anonymous’ General Service Board is composed of 14 recovering alcoholic trustees (Class B) and seven nonalcoholic trustees (Class A) who are usually legal or medical professionals.

One speaker is Christine Carpenter, an attorney who served as a drug treatment court judge in Missouri for 15 years. The other is Nancy McCarthy, who has served in the Missouri Department of Corrections Division of Probation and Parole for more than 30 years. McCarthy said symposiums like the one at FVCC can help professionals who deal with alcoholics.

“I hope to help corrections professionals understand how A.A. can help their clients achieve and sustain sobriety,” she said. “We have incorporated A.A. into the training for new probation and parole officers. (We outline) the tenets of A.A., including what the steps are and what types of meetings there are.”

Continuing education credits and certificates are available for those who attend. For more information and to register, email mtfriendsofaa@gmail.com.