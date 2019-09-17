Glacier Twins Hire New Coach

Coby Clark-Dickinson takes a hack for the Glacier Twins in a game against the Missoula Mavericks at Memorial Field in Whitefish on June 25, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Scott Murray has stepped down as the head coach of the Whitefish-based Glacier Twins American Legion baseball team, the organization announced on Sept. 13, just over a year after guiding the Twins to a 42-16 record and district, state and regional championships in 2018.

Kevin Slaybaugh, who had been the Twins president and general manager, will replace Murray as coach of the Twins’ A team for the 2020 season. Slaybaugh and Murray were both hired in December 2016 to replace Bob Rupp, who was Glacier’s general manager and head coach from 2014-16. Rupp is also part of the recently announced organizational shuffle, having been elected as the Twins’ new board president. Lindsey Andrachick has been named general manager.

There will be one other change on the Twins A coaching staff, with Steve Andrachick joining as an assistant alongside Rob Veneman, who will return. Casey Corbett and Nathan Brown will once again coach the Twins B team.

The Twins A went 32-18 in 2019 but saw their season end on a walk-off grand slam in the district title game against the Mission Valley Mariners.