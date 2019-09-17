Let Me Tell You a Thing or Two!

2:02 p.m. A Kalispell man said his car was hit.
2:46 p.m. A Kalispell man said his ex-wife was trying to break into his house.
4:08 p.m. A man said someone was trying to set his house on fire.
5:05 p.m. A woman reported that another woman almost beat her up for looking at her dog.
6:30 p.m. A dog was barking.
8:56 p.m. A drunk man was “going off about the government and other things.”
10:59 p.m. A Kalispell woman called to report that her husband, who does not have his own driver’s license, took her car.
11:47 p.m. A mountain bike was stolen.