Let Me Tell You a Thing or Two!

2:02 p.m. A Kalispell man said his car was hit.

2:46 p.m. A Kalispell man said his ex-wife was trying to break into his house.

4:08 p.m. A man said someone was trying to set his house on fire.

5:05 p.m. A woman reported that another woman almost beat her up for looking at her dog.

6:30 p.m. A dog was barking.

8:56 p.m. A drunk man was “going off about the government and other things.”

10:59 p.m. A Kalispell woman called to report that her husband, who does not have his own driver’s license, took her car.

11:47 p.m. A mountain bike was stolen.