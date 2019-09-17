NTSB: Plane Struck Power Lines Before Lake County Crash

A single-engine plane struck some power lines before crashing in Lake County last month, according to a preliminary accident report issued this week by the National Transportation Safety Board.

On Aug. 29, three people were killed when a plane crashed near St. Ignatius. The flight originated from Valentine, Nebraska and was expected to land at a ranch in St. Ignatius. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office identified the three men killed in the crash as Timothy R. Arnold, 59, Grant O. Weythman, 49, and Allen K. Eicher, 65, all of Evansville, Indiana.

According to the NTSB, witnesses reported that the plane flew low over the private ranch to let some ranch hands know that the pilot and his two passengers were going to need a ride from the runway. The pilot was reportedly flying lower than normal. The witnesses reported seeing the plane strike power lines that were about 50 feet in the air. The plane crashed into the ground and then tumbled for 400 feet.

It’s unclear if the pilot knew how low he was flying before impact or if there had been an issue with the plane itself prior to the crash.

All three men were pronounced dead at the scene.