Plant a Seed Skate Jam Set for Sept. 21

Clayton Godsey launches into the air during the Skate Fish skateboard camp at The Dave Olseth Memorial Skatepark in Whitefish on July 11, 2019.

The annual skate jam celebrating the life of Aaron Robinson returns for the eighth year in a row on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 2-5 p.m. at Dave Olseth Memorial Skatepark in Whitefish.

The event is free to attend but serves as a fundraiser for the Plant a Seed Project, which was started shortly after the 24-year-old Robinson, a professional snowboarder, died in a snowboarding accident in Chile in 2011. The Plant a Seed project provides Whitefish Mountain Resort season passes, snowboarding equipment and lessons to young people in need.

This year’s A-Rob Memorial Skate Jam features food from Rebel Roots Kitchen, pizza from MacKenzie River and live music courtesy of Sapphire Shakedown and New Wave Time Trippers.

For more information, find The A-Rob Plant a Seed Project on Facebook.