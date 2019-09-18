Real Estate Market Trends

Since the beginning of 2019, what style of home sold most frequently, by city, across the Flathead? Further, what was the median acreage that came with each style in each region? Log and cabin styles had to be pruned out of the results, because their spikes were outliers and so high as to render all other home styles’ acreages nearly flat across the bottom of the chart.

More ranch-style homes sell than other styles in Kalispell and Columbia Falls; 1.5-2-story styles were second in these locales and first in all others. Bigfork tri-multi-style sales came with vastly more land than other styles there — same for Columbia Falls and Polson.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.