When: Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

Called “an out and out laugh riot,” The Roommate is a dark comedy about a chance cohabitation that sets two lives spinning – and what happens when the wheels come off. Tickets for the Whitefish Theatre Company production are $12 for adults and $10 for students.