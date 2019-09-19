Avery, Mercer Top Leaderboard at Kalispell Invitational

Glacier freshman Tyler Avery claimed medalist honors for the first time in his career with a blistering final round while Flathead junior Marcella Mercer ran away from the girls field as local golfers dominated the Kalispell Invitational, which wrapped up play at Buffalo Hill Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Avery, the younger brother of former Glacier standout and University of Montana golfer Teigan Avery, was six shots better than any other golfer on Thursday, shooting 75-70—145 during the two-day tournament. Play began Wednesday at Northern Pines Golf Club. Eli Groschelle of Great Falls C.M. Russell was second at 150, followed by Polson’s Trey Kelley (152).

Avery’s sizzling final round helped push the Wolfpack to the team title as well, with their 628 total just ahead of Hamilton (632) and Missoula Sentinel (643). Coby Kunda (155), Will Salonen (162) and Sam Manaker (171) rounded out the Glacier lineup.

Mercer, meanwhile, led by seven strokes after day one and doubled her lead on Thursday. She shot 76-82—158, with teammate Jillian Wynne (172) in second place. Glacier’s Alana Griffin (173) was third. The Bravettes took home the team win with a total of 778. Glacier was next at 797.