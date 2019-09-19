Fire Destroys Home Near Kalispell

A home is engulfed in flames on Stonecrest Drive west of Kalispell on Sept. 19, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A fire destroyed a two-story home on Stonecrest Drive near Kalispell on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters from multiple agencies, including the West Valley, Smith Valley and South Kalispell fire departments, all responded to the scene off West Valley Drive at around 3:30 p.m.. It was unclear if anyone was injured in the blaze or what caused it.

The home appeared to be a total loss.

Denton Lehnerz, 13, who lives near the home, said he saw the fire from his school bus on his way home.

“I got home before the fire trucks got here and it was all in flames,” he said. “It was a big ball of fire.”

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.