Spotlight Event: Equinox Music – Generation Next!

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m.

Where: Saturday at Whitefish Performing Arts Center and Sunday at Flathead High

More info: www.glaciersymphony.org

Glacier Symphony opens its 37th concert season featuring awardees of the 2019 MASO Young Artist’s Competition in orchestra concerto excerpts by Haydn, Chaussons, Kabalevsky, Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff. The orchestra will also perform popular selections from Bizet’s opera Carmen. Ticket prices vary in seating tiers.