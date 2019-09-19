Where Is He!?

12:08 a.m. Some youths were driving some “crotch rockets” around town.

12:35 a.m. A breakup wasn’t going well.

4:17 a.m. A woman called 911 to report that someone was throwing rocks at her window. She said she knew who it was but that she didn’t want to give the 911 dispatcher the man’s name. She also said she did not want an officer to come to the scene.

5:25 a.m. One of neighbors of the Kalispell couple going through the bad breakup called to report that the breakup was still dragging on.

5:44 a.m. A man called 911 to report that there was a guy crawling around his front yard on his hands and knees.

8:32 a.m. A van has been illegally parked for two weeks.

8:57 a.m. A Kalispell man lost his wallet.

10:13 a.m. A Kalispell couple was fighting.

10:26 a.m. A dog bit a man.

11:58 a.m. Two armed men burst through a door looking for a Kalispell man. They were unable to find him.