Search Ends Following Back-to-Back Grizzly Attacks

The surprise encounters happened about 11 hours apart and within a mile of each other in the Gravelly Mountains south of Ennis

By ASSOCIATED PRESS //

BOZEMAN — Wildlife officials have ended their search for the grizzly bear or bears responsible for back-to-back attacks on hunters in the same area of southwestern Montana.

Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesman Morgan Jacobsen said Friday that a helicopter flight and three days of ground searches did not turn up any grizzlies in the area of Monday’s attacks.

The surprise encounters happened about 11 hours apart and within a mile of each other in the Gravelly Mountains south of Ennis.

Jacobsen says a Washington state man injured in one of the attacks was due to be released from a hospital in Butte on Friday. He’s expected to receive further treatment at home.

Two New Mexico hunters injured in the second attack were previously treated and released.

