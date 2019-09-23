New Montana Campaign Contribution Limits Take Effect

HELENA — State officials say new campaign contribution limits are in place for the upcoming 2020 Montana election season.

The Office of the Commissioner of Political Practices said Monday that state law requires inflationary increases to the amounts that individuals, political parties and committees can donate in an election.

For example, individual donors can now contribute $710 per election to a gubernatorial candidate, which is up from $680 in 2016. That means one person can donate $1,420 total to a candidate for the top statewide office in both the primary and general elections.

Contribution limits are lower for other statewide and public offices.

There are no limits to what an individual or political committee can give to a political party committee, a political action committee or a ballot issue committee.