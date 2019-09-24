Casino Fight

3:29 a.m. A Whitefish man reported seeing “100 cars” pass his home. He thinks some kids were partying up in the woods.

6:45 a.m. A man wanted to press charges against his boss because she was mean.

8:44 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he was sick and tired of his brother-in-law staying at his house.

10:02 a.m. Some dogs would not stop barking.

10:34 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he’s been having trouble with trespassers. When asked what evidence he had, he reported that there was a “depression in the grass.”

10:55 a.m. A Kalispell resident called to complain that his neighbor had been complaining about his dogs barking.

11:04 a.m. A fight broke out at a local casino.

1:17 p.m. A casino owner had some information about a different fight that he wanted to pass along to law enforcement.

2:22 p.m. A credit card was stolen.

4:12 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that he lost an entire duffle bag full of tools.

4:24 p.m. A Whitefish woman called in a panic because her neighbor was drunk in his backyard playing with his guns.

6:04 p.m. An Uber driver accidentally called 911.

6:21 p.m. A Whitefish resident called 911 because his neighbor’s dogs are always barking which gets his dogs all wound up.

7:19 p.m. Some youths were up to no good.

7:21 p.m. A Columbia Falls child was allegedly making prank calls when they accidentally called 911.

7:35 p.m. A Kalispell man was screaming at his new neighbors. His core complaint with his new neighbors was that they were from New York.

8:59 p.m. A Kalispell man called to report that there was a large party near his home with a large band with lots of foul language.