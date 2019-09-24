Explore: Sweet Pickin’s Pumpkin Patch

Autumn is here, bringing with it all the hallmark traditions the valley cherishes, including a trip to Sweet Pickin’s Pumpkin Patch in Kalispell, now at its new location at 1990 Holt Stage.

The farm is a fall wonderland, boasting not only a pumpkin patch, but also plenty of family-friendly activities. These include a barrel car ride, side-by-side cow train ride, a tractor tour, a pedal cart racetrack, and a tricycle maze.

The huge jumping pillow for kids is also a favorite.

To help fuel all the fun, there’s fresh kettle corn, hand-dipped caramel apples, giant cookies, hot chocolate, shaved ice, barbecue, and an espresso stand to give the adults that extra kick they need to keep up with the kids.

Sweet Pickin’s is open every day through Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The daily rate per person is $8; a season pass is $21; children 2 and under get in free. For more information, visit www.sweetpickinspumpkinpatch.com or call 406-752-2359.