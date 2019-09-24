Spotlight Event: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

When: Sept. 26-28 and Oct. 3-5 at 7 p.m.

Where: Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell

More info: www.fvcc.edu/theatre

FVCC Theatre will open its 2019-2020 season with this modern classic by Tennessee Williams. FVCC Speech and Theatre Arts Professor Joe Legate says this drama “embraces so much of the human experience, both good and bad: social mores, greed, superficiality, mendacity, decay, sexual desire, repression and death.” Tickets are $5 to $10. The performance is recommended for adults only.