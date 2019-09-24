Tim Harmon Hired as General Manager at Majestic Valley

Majestic Valley Arena recently announced the hiring of Tim R. Harmon as its general manager and facility director. Harmon was formerly associated with the Flathead County Fairgrounds, where he was an integral part of the overall maintenance of the property and the operation of all events in a supervisory capacity.

Harmon brings extensive experience, fresh perspective and enthusiasm to the Majestic. Harmon begins work on Oct. 1.

“We at the Majestic are beyond excited to welcome Tim,” according to a press release from the business, “and we look forward to working together with the community in our joint effort to bring an increasing and expanding number of exciting events to the valley.”

Majestic Valley Arena, located just north of Kalispell on U.S. Highway 93, opened in 2002 and since has hosted concerts, large banquets, trade shows, expos, rodeos as well as national-caliber equestrian events.