When: Friday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

The Whitefish Theatre Company presents this San Diego-based band, which is performing for the first time in Montana. Inspired by Latin American popular dance music and versatile modern mariachi music, Jarabe Mexicano embodies the dynamic energy and celebration of their bicultural roots. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students with reserved seating.