4 Killed, 2 Injured in North-central Montana Crash

GREAT FALLS — Authorities say four people were killed and two others were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in north-central Montana.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Monday morning’s crash on U.S. Highway 89 just south of Belt happened when a vehicle was broadsided as it entered oncoming traffic near Armington Junction. Investigators have not released the victims’ names or ages.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palen says a “lot of moving parts” are involved in the accident. No other information was released.