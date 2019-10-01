Explore: October Events at Lone Pine

Montana State Parks invites the public to enjoy interpretive programming at Lone Pine State Park during the month of October.

Flathead Valley Junior Astronomers – On Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. kids ages 7 and up are invited to become Junior Astronomers at Lone Pine.

Babies ‘n’ Boots Guided Hike – On Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. all parents of babies and young toddlers are invited to join a ranger and her little junior ranger on a short hike.

Migration Matters – On Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. head to Lone Pine for a special program all about migration.

Educational Trunk Workshop – On Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m. this free workshop introduces formal and informal educators to resources in the valley.

Aurora Borealis: What is it? – On Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. learn about the Northern Lights, where they are, why they happen so infrequently, and how to know when your best chances of seeing them are.

Bat House Building Workshop – On Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. join Ranger Derrick for this extra-special bat house-building workshop. All materials will be provided. This workshop is $20 per group and is capped at 15 groups.

For more information or to register for programs, call (406) 755-2706. Programs cost $4 per person or $10 per family unless otherwise posted.