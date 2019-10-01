Football Friday: Glacier, Whitefish Erupt Offensively in Blowout Wins

Glacier exploded for 43 straight points to run away from Missoula Big Sky 63-35, while Whitefish put up 35 points in the first half of a 55-20 blowout of Ronan on a busy night of football on Friday, Sept. 27.

The Wolfpack (2-3, 1-2 Western AA) ended their three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion, roaring past the Eagles with huge second and third quarters. Quarterback J.T. Allen threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns, Luke Bilau caught four passes for 157 yards, K.J. Johnson ran for 109 on the ground, and Glacier’s defense picked off three passes in the victory. Flathead, meanwhile, put forth its best effort of the season at Legends Stadium but still fell short, losing 21-14 to Helena Capital (4-1, 2-1). The Braves (0-5, 0-3) trailed 21-0 entering the final quarter before Chance Sheldon-Allen found the end zone twice.

In Class A, Whitefish (4-1) rolled to a fourth straight win and eclipsed 40 points for the second week in a row. The Bulldogs are still behind Libby (5-0) in the conference standings, however, after the Loggers finished up their clean sweep of the Northwest A with a 45-6 shellacking of Polson. Dawson Young ran for 167 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Libby has outscored the opposition 220-38 so far this year.

In Class B, Bigfork hung tough with Missoula Loyola but dropped a 21-11 decision to fall to 1-3 this year. Western B leader Eureka (4-0) was idle last week.