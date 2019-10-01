Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store Coming to Kalispell

Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores, a warehouse-format store that has catered to the food service industry for more than 60 years, will open a new store in Kalispell on Oct. 12. Located at 1031 E. U.S. Highway 2, the Kalispell store will be Smart Foodservice’s second store in Montana and its 68th location in the western United States.

Offering a wide range of products designed to meet the needs of local food service businesses, the new Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store will provide a convenient local shopping option for product and supply necessities.

The 23,500-square-foot store will carry more than 8,000 items, including fresh meat and produce, cheese, dairy and deli products, frozen seafood, appetizers, french fries, grocery products, baking ingredients, beverages, bread and tortillas, janitorial supplies, catering supplies, tableware and barware.

Though Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores cater primarily to the food service industry, they also offer an easy, affordable option for nonprofit organizations, schools, church groups, caterers and other individuals looking to purchase larger product quantities at lower prices.

During the formal grand opening, which is open to the public and runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 12, the store will provide free food and ice cream, gift card drawings and other freebies.