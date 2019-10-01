That’s Not Good For the Transmission

6:49 a.m. There was a car missing a wheel on the side of the road.

9:16 a.m. A yellow Lab was missing in Libby. The dog was apparently wearing a defective shock collar.

9:28 a.m. A Libby man called to report that there were squatters on his land.

9:46 a.m. A Libby man said someone shot out one of his windows with a pellet gun.

10:28 a.m. A local man reported a “loose boxer” in the neighborhood.

2:30 p.m. A warrant was issued for a Libby woman’s arrest but upon further investigation she was already in jail.

11:08 p.m. A Libby woman called police because the drunken guy she was giving a ride to decided to put her car into park while she was driving.